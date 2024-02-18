Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau raises concerns about “Gaanja Shankar” movie title

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 12:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has issued a notice to the makers of the upcoming film “Gaanja Shankar,” requesting them to change the title due to potential glorification of drug use.

The notice was issued following the release of the movie’s trailer, which reportedly depicts the protagonist, a vagabond involved in the leafy vegetable business, with visuals suggesting a connection to the illegal cannabis plant.

Expressing concern, the TSNAB stated, “Depicting the protagonist character as involved in ganja business and glorifying his acts, and the title itself ‘Ganja Shankar,’ will create a negative impact on the viewers, especially students and youth.”

The notice further directed the filmmakers to remove “Ganja” from the title and avoid any objectionable scenes related to Ganja or other narcotics and psychotropic substances. Failure to comply could result in legal action against responsible individuals under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

‘Gaanja Shankar’ is directed by Sampath Nandi, produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Sai Dharam Tej is playing the lead role. The movie is currently going through post-production process in regards to VFX, and final shots.