| Telangana Applications For Regularisation Of Sccl Lands Under Go 28 To Be Received From April 1

Telangana: Applications for regularisation of SCCL lands under GO 28 to be received from April 1

The Telangana government has released GO 28 to regularise SCCL lands handed over to the government with a cutoff date of June 2, 2020, informed MLA V Venkateshwar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Kothagudem: The Telangana government has released GO 28 to regularise SCCL lands handed over to the government with a cutoff date of June 2, 2020, informed MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that in the past, the government had released GO 76 to regularise the lands in two phases in 2019 and 2022 with a cutoff date of June 2 2014. As those who built houses after 2014 wanted their lands regularised, the matter was taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As a result the GO 28 was released, he said.

Those eligible could apply online for regularisation of their lands from April 1 to June 30 and it was the last chance to regularise the lands. The regularisation process would be conducted with total transparency and people should not approach middlemen, he suggested.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that through GO 76, the house sites of 5336 persons in Kothagudem and 2507 persons in Yellandu have been identified for regularisation. Demand notices were issued to 6335 persons and 6187 persons paid Rs 6.53 crore as fee.

About 876 convenience deeds were for registration and 1047 title deeds were ready for distribution. To receive complaints a grievance cell would be set up at the RDO office and at the collectorate. Those whose applications were rejected could also apply for regularisation of their house sites, he added.

Also Read Make Kothagudem a malnutrition free district, Collector tells Anganwadi workers