Make Kothagudem a malnutrition free district, Collector tells Anganwadi workers

It was the responsibility of Anganwadi workers to bring the children suffering from severe nutritional deficiency to normal condition, said Collector Anudeep Durishetty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Collector Anudeep D speaking at a meeting in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has called upon Anganwadi workers to make committed efforts to make Kothagudem a malnutrition free district.

It was the responsibility of Anganwadi workers to bring the children suffering from severe nutritional deficiency to normal condition. Cherla, Dummugudem and Dammapet mandals in the district have a large number of malnourished children. An action plan has to be prepared and implemented to overcome the problem in the next two months in those mandals, he said.

Durishetty held a meeting to review activities of the Women and Child Welfare Department here on Tuesday. There were 71, 077 children enrolled in 11 Anganwadi projects in the district. Food made of millets was being supplied to children overcome malnutrition in 1058 Anganwadi centres under seven projects, he said.

Steps have to be taken to ensure that parents and sarpanches attend awareness programmes being conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. Anganwadi workers have to visit homes of children and educate their parents about the importance of proper nutrition for their children’s growth, the Collector suggested.

He told officials to submit the list of centres lacking drinking water supply and proposals on setting up nutritional gardens at the centres. Action would be taken against CDPOs if there were any discrepancies in stock register maintenance, he warned.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Child Protection Committee Durishetty told officials to make efforts to prevent child marriages. There was a possibility of child marriages taking place on Akshaya Tritiya and hence large-scale awareness programmes have to be conducted to educate masses.