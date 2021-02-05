Telangana: Applications open for TGUGCET till March 5

Students appearing for intermediate second-year exams this year and candidates who passed intermediate or its equivalent last year were eligible to apply.

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS and TTWREIS) on Thursday invited applications for Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET) 2021 for admissions into first-year BA/BCom/BBA/BSc courses for the academic year 2021-22.

Students appearing for intermediate second-year exams this year and candidates who passed intermediate or its equivalent last year were eligible to apply. Candidates must score a minimum of 40 per cent marks.

For prospectus and online application, visit the websites www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply online from February 5 to March 5. The TGUGCET 2021 will be conducted on April 25.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .