| Last Date For Submission Of Applications For Tgugcet Extended

Last date for submission of applications for TGUGCET extended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of applications for the Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET) 2023 has been extended up to February 11.

The TGUGCET 2023 is conducted for admissions into first year degree courses offered by Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

For more information, visit the website https://www.tswreis.ac.in/ or https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/.