Gadwal: Applications invited for posts at Bharosa Centre

Bharosa Centre is inviting applications from suitable woman candidates for the posts below on a contractual basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Jogulamba Gadwal: The Bharosa- Society for Protection of Women and Children is inviting applications from suitable woman candidates for the posts below on a contractual basis. The last date for submission of applications along with biodata and copies of certificates at the District Superintendent of Police office, Gadwal is on or before June 30.

The posts are 1. Support Person (Qualifications: Master of Social Work (MSW) with 2 years experience; Age: 22 -35 years) and 2. Legal Support Officer (Qualifications: LLB/LLM with two years of experience; Age: 35-45 years).

For more details, those interested can contact 9502606025.

Only woman candidates are eligible to apply, a press release from the SP’s Office said.