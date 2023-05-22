IIRM invites applications for PGDM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: One of the premier management institutes of India – the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad is inviting applications for a 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with dual specialisation.

The various specialisations offered by the IIRM include Finance, Risk Management, Advanced Marketing, Insurance, Actuarial Science, Operations Management, Human Resource Management (HRM), and Data Science & Analytics.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a valid score in CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/ATMA/CMAT/State CETs can apply for the program.

Admission for the academic year 2023-25 will be based on academic records, test scores, and personal interviews.

Interested candidates can apply for the program in both online and offline mode by paying an application fee of Rs 500.

For more details, students can visit http://www.theiirm.ac.in/