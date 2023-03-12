Telangana: Arrangements in place for MLC poll

A total of 137 polling stations have been set up that includes 126 main polling stations and 11 additional polling stations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:38 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency MLC elections to be held on Monday, March 13.

A total of 137 polling stations have been set up that includes 126 main polling stations and 11 additional polling stations. A total of 739 polling staff have been appointed for the smooth conduct of the elections.

A distribution center has been set up at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Head office to temporarily keep the election material. Similarly, a reception center has been set up at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. A total of 12 Sector Control Officers have also been appointed for the smooth conduct of elections, said GHMC in a press release.

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts out of which 15,472 are male and 14,246 are female voters while two electors registered themselves as third gender.

Also Read CM KCR announces three BRS MLC candidates