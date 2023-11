| Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Here Is The List Of Top Contenders From Brs Party

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Here Is The List Of Top Contenders From BRS Party

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, it's time to delve into the crucial leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, their constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, it’s time to delve into the crucial leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, their constituencies, and the contenders they are up against.