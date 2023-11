| Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Tollywood Actors Cast Their Vote In Hyderabad Telangananews

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Tollywood Actors Cast Their Vote In Hyderabad | #TelanganaNews

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh cast their votes in Hyderabad on the polling day of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 today.