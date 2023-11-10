Telangana Assembly Elections: BJP releases final list with 14 candidates

BJP has released its fifth list with 14 candidates on Friday for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad:On the last day of nomination, the BJP has released its final list with 14 candidates on Friday for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.

The final list of candidates include N Ramachander Rao for Malkajgiri, Rahul Chandra for Nampally, Ravi Kumar Yadav for Serilingampally, Ganesh Narayan for Secunderabad Cantonment, D Pradeep for Peddapalli, Deshpande Rajeshwar Rao for Sangareddy, Y Sudharshan Reddy for Medchal, Konda Prashant Reddy for Devarkadra, Meramma for Alampur (SC), K Pulla Rao for Narsampet, and P Vijaya Raju for Madhira.

Also Read KCR promises unprecedented development in Kamareddy

Prior to this announcement, the BJP had already released a list of 100 candidates out of the total 119 seats. The party has also allocated eight seats to its ally, the Jana Sena Party, as part of their electoral collaboration.