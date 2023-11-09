KCR promises unprecedented development in Kamareddy

Assuring to make Kamareddy a model constituency, CM KCR urged for the people's cooperation and advised voters to weigh the benefits for both the constituency and the State carefully

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to usher in a wave of unprecedented development in Kamareddy upon winning the elections from the constituency. He promised to bring about a transformative change in the face of Kamareddy and its surrounding villages, apart from ensuring supply of abundant water to both Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies within one-and-half years by completing the pending works of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“When KCR comes, he will not come alone. He will come with a multitude of developmental initiatives. Besides improving basic amenities, there will be a visible growth in education, health, industries, IT sectors and unprecedented developmental initiatives, heralding a new era in the history of Kamareddy constituency,” he said amidst loud cheers and applause from the people at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Kamareddy.

Assuring to make Kamareddy a model constituency, the Chief Minister urged for the people’s cooperation and advised voters to weigh the benefits for both the constituency and the State carefully. He emphasised the need for thoughtful consideration before casting votes, underlining the potential positive impacts of their choices on Kamareddy’s future.

On the occasion, he appreciated the successful endeavours during Gampa Govardhan’s tenure in Kamareddy, including creation of the new Kamareddy district and establishment of a new government medical college. He declared that he was compelled to contest from Kamareddy constituency at the behest of local leaders, especially Govardhan. He assured a bright future for Govardhan in politics.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao turned nostalgic, recalling his long association with Kamareddy since childhood.

“I used to visit my mother’s native place of Posanipeta, which is now known as Konapur village in Biwipeta mandal. My maternal uncles live in Arugonda where we frequented as well. I consider it a divine blessing to represent Kamareddy in the Assembly,” he said, also mentioning the house of Badal Singh Marwari, where his relatives used to stay.

The Chief Minister also recalled his participation in the early days of the separate Telangana movement, stating that he had worked as a ‘mandal brigadier’ representing Kamareddy in the Jala Sadhana agitation that stretched for over 40 days. He also recalled his days working at the Desai beedi factory, and went on to point out that the BRS had decided to provide Aasara pensions to beedi workers who entered the industry after 2014 as well.

“There are beedi workers in 16 States, but only Telangana is providing Aasara pensions with 2014 as the deadline. But our MLAs have been requesting me to extend the deadline which will benefit around one lakh new beedi workers. I assure to implement it soon after the elections,” he declared.

To the Muslim community, the BRS president said the Telangana government was implementing several schemes for the socio-economic upliftment of the minorities and spent over Rs 12,000 crore in the last 10 years against the Rs 1,200 crore that was spent during the previous Congress regime in 10 years.

“The BRS is committed to maintaining communal harmony in the State and give equal opportunities to all. As long as I am alive, Telangana will remain to be a peaceful place of communal harmony,” he added.