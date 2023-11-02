Telangana Assembly Elections: BJP releases third list with 35 names

BJP has released third list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly Elections in the State with 35 names.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the list of 35 candidates for the upcoming election to the State assembly. The party had already released the names of 53 candidates and with today’s list the total number of seats announced has reached 88.

Sources in the party said the remaining candidates list would be released shortly after holding discussion with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), which has forged an alliance with the BJP.

The names of the candidates were finalised at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by party national president JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The BJP has allotted a majority of the seats to Backward Classes. Whereas Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were given five and three seats respectively. This time only one woman Challa Srilatha was given a ticket from Huzurnagar.

In the first list too, out of the 52 candidates announced, 20 were allotted to Backward Caste and 12 seats were allotted to women. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were allotted 14-seats each and the Velama community was given 5 seats.

Prominent BJP leaders who secured tickets included former MLA NVVS Prabhakar(Uppal), former ministers C Krishna Yadav( Amberpet), Marri Shashidhar Reddy(Sanathnagar), Chittaranjan Das(Jadcherla) and former MLA Endala Laxminarayan(Banswada)

Interestingly, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was not so keen did not featured in the list. Former minister and BJP national vice president DK Aruna had already announced that she would not be contesting the poll this time.

Constituencies such as Sherlingampally, Kukatpally and few others which the Jana Sena are seeking were not included in the list.

3rd List: