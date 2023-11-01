Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Rahul Gandhi’s allegations at Kalwakurthy meeting

Rahul Gandhi alleged that MIM takes money and works for BJP, also asserting that MIM fields its own candidates in constituencies where Congress competes against the BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Congress leader for his false allegations on MIM party at an election meeting in Kalwakurthy in Telangana.

During the meeting in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Rahul Gandhi alleged that MIM takes money and works for BJP, also asserting that MIM fields its own candidates in constituencies where Congress competes against the BJP.

Asaduddin Owaisi responded by posing four questions on X, formerly Twitter, questioning financial support in various political scenarios.

Here are his questions:

1. How much money did we receive to support the UPA in the 2008 Nuclear deal?

2. How much money did we receive to support Kiran Kumar Reddy’s government in the no-confidence motion in Andhra?

3. How much money did I receive to meet and convince the present AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in jail for his support in the presidential election nominee for Pranab Mukherjee?

4. Did you lose the election in Amethi for free or did you receive money?

He emphasized that he is not accountable for Congress’ electoral defeats from 2014 onwards.

Bechare @RahulGandhi ye bataiye ke 1. 2008 Nuclear deal mein UPA ko support karne ke liye humne kitne paise liye the?

2. Andhra mein Kiran Kumar Reddy ki sarkar ko no confidence motion mein support karne ke liye kitne paise mile the?

3. Pranab Mukherjee ko presidential election… https://t.co/LkTXR6hued — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 1, 2023

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi slams Congress for spreading hatred