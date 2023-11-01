Uncertainty looms over BJP Poll manifesto

The BJP had constituted a 29-member manifesto committee headed by Vivek Venkatswamy, but so far it has met just once and no one knows the status of the manifesto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: With the resignation of BJP Manifesto committee chairman G Vivek Venkatswamy (G Vivekanand) from the party, the future of the party’s poll manifesto looks uncertain. The BJP was planning to release the poll manifesto in a day or two, but with the resignation of Vivek Venkatswamy, it is likely to get delayed.

The BJP had constituted a 29-member manifesto committee headed by Vivek Venkatswamy, but so far it has met just once and no one knows the status of the manifesto. Though State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy claimed that the resignation of Vivek Venkatswamy would not affect the preparation of the manifesto and that it would be released as per schedule, sources in the party claimed that nothing much has been done and it was likely to be delayed.

Sources said that a prominent member of the manifesto committee, party official spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has not visited the State BJP office to work on the issues to be included in the manifesto for a long time. Similarly, vice-chairman of the committee and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao too had not held any kind of meeting in the absence of Vivek Venkatswamy. In fact, after he was alloted the ticket to contest assembly polls, he was not seen in the party office.

Party sources said the committee has so far not prepared even the draft to be sent to the party high command for clearance. It is learnt that the State leadership is planning to include all the promises being made by the party during public meetings, especially related to BCs in the manifesto.

Also Read Another jolt to BJP as Vivek Venkatswamy quits and joins Congress