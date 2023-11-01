Vivek Venkataswamy resigns from BJP, likely to join Congress

In his resignation letter addressed to BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy, Vivek just said,"With a heavy heart, I tender my resignation from the BJP. Thanks for your support during my tenure."

Hyderabad: In yet another major jolt to BJP in Telangana ahead of assembly elections, former MP and BJP Manifesto committee chairman Vivek Venkataswamy resigned from the party on Wednesday.Sources said that Vivek is likely to join Congress in the presence of party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. He is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi at a hotel in Hyderabad and formally announce his joining the grand old party.

In his resignation letter addressed to BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy, Vivek just said,”With a heavy heart, I tender my resignation from the BJP. Thanks for your support during my tenure.”

It is learnt that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy contacted Vivek and asked him to join Congress. Vivek’s son Vamshi Krishna is likely to be nominated from Chennur constituency by Congress.