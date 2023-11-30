Telangana Assembly Elections: Goshamahal Assembly polls begin smoothly

Standing in queues, the voters cast their votes at Vivek Vardhini Educational Society here.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:15 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Polling in the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency started off on a smooth note with a large number of voters arriving at the polling centres to exercise their franchise here on Thursday morning.

The fresh voters were ecstatic about being part of the election process for the first time and were seen clicking their photos with inked fingers and posting on social media platforms.

Rinku is one such first time voter who cast her vote.

“It is really proud and happy moment to be part of the election process. It just took 15 minutes to complete the process,” she said.

Another first time elector Pooja said she did wait for two years to cast her first vote.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements including wheelchairs for the elderly and physically challenged persons.

Nanda Kishore Vyas of BRS, T Raja Singh of BJP and Congress candiate Mogili Sunitha are the key contenders in this Assembly segment, which has 2,66,909 electors including 1,39,526 men, 1,27,353 women and 30 third gender community.