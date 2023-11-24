Telangana Assembly Elections: Voter checklist and necessary documents for polling day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: With polling for the Telangana Assembly elections set for December 30, there are several crucial steps voters need to take, one being checking their name in the electoral roll or voters list. To verify their name, voters should visit the link: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.

Voters can find their name in three ways: by giving basic details, using their EPIC number, or sharing their mobile number. First, they have to choose their state and language. Then, they need to enter their name, father’s name, date of birth, EPIC, or phone number to check details.

1. Search by Details:

Voters must provide details such as State, Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, DOB/Age, Gender, District, and Assembly Constituency.

2. Search by EPIC:

Enter your EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) details to check your name in the list.

3. Search by Mobile Number:

Check if your voter ID is linked to your mobile number. Enter your mobile number and the OTP (One-Time Password) received on your mobile.

Alongside the voter information slip, voters should carry any of the documents listed below:

Voter ID card (EPIC)

PAN Card

Service Identity Card

Unique Disability ID (UDID)

Passbook with photo by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by Ministry of Labour)

Driving License

Passport

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR pension document

Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs/MLCs

MGNREA Job Card

Note: No gadgets such as mobile phones, earphones, cameras, or smartwatches are allowed inside the polling booth.