Telangana assembly polls: Sector Officers sensitised on election duties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Telangana Assembly election Sector Officers attending a training programme in Hyderabad on Friday. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: In preparation for the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly elections, a training programme was held for Sector Officers on Friday at Banjara Bhavan.

Participating in the session, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose stressed on conducting elections as per the Election Commission of India‘s (ECI) regulations.

Apart from apprising them of their respective roles and responsibilities, officers were also sensitised on various aspects of poll duty, along with ensuring the availability of ramps, drinking water, fans, lights, internet, toilets, and other facilities at the polling stations.

Special attention was paid to procedures of handling Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). Rose directed the officers to conduct a mock poll before the day of polling and submit a report, to familiarise themselves with the process.

Returning Officers who are responsible for the entire constituency and the civil Sector Officers who will each be taking care of elections at 10 to 12 polling stations along with other Special Officers were trained on Friday. Employing the trickle-down strategy, these officers will in turn train their respective teams and act as resource persons on the day of polling.

Sector officers will also be accorded with magisterial powers a week before the polling. Further, along with route maps to polling stations and distribution of voter slips after November 10, new voter-related information will be pasted in the form of stickers to every house.

Ensuring that the knowledge transfer was successful, all officers also went through a mandated assessment after the training session.

