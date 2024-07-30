Telangana Assembly sets record with 16-hour Budget discussion till 2 am

After State formation, this is said to be the longest working day for the House; previous one lasted for over 10 hours during the BRS regime

30 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly set a record of sorts with a marathon session of more than 16 hours on Monday.

The discussion on the annual State Budget, which began at 10 am on Monday, went on till 2.15 am on Tuesday.

After the State formation, this is said to be the longest working day for the State Assembly with the previous one lasting for more than 10 hours during the previous BRS regime.

Leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties took turns to represent their parties in the Assembly throughout the day.

On the first day of voting on Demands for Grants for 2024-25, the Assembly discussed and passed about 19 demands tabled by the Chief Minister and five other Ministers.

The members from all political parties participated in the prolonged discussion with heated exchanges between the treasury and the opposition benches.

They argued over a wide range of issues from power purchases, contracts, irrigation projects and division of assets and debts from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka began his reply to the issues raised by the MLAs at around 12.30 am and concluded around 2.15 am.

The Assembly was adjourned to meet again at 10 am on Tuesday, which is expected to be another hectic day with another 19 demands to be tabled by the Chief Minister and seven other Ministers in the House for discussion.