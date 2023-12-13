Telangana Assembly Speaker post: Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar to file nomination

The Congress won 64 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls and its ally CPI got one seat. BRS bagged 39 seats while AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. The BJP secured eight seats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar will file his nomination for the Telangana Assembly Speaker post on Wednesday.

According to Mallu Ravi, senior vice president of Telangana PCC, the high command has zeroed on Kumar, a legislator from Vikarabad for several reasons.

Kumar’s election as the Speaker may be a formality as there are no indications of the BRS putting up its candidate.

The nominations will be accepted from 10.30 AM to 5 PM today. The election will be held on December 14.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was appointed as the pro tem Speaker, administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs on December 9.

BJP MLAs, however, stayed away from the House, alleging that Owaisi was appointed, violating the rules.

