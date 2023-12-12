Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith threatens journalist in Secretariat building

Mynampally Rohith threatened me saying he will see my end and kill me, alleged journalist Srinivas Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: A threat allegedly held by a newly elected MLA to a journalist in the Secretariat building on Monday evening created ripples in the administration and journalist circles after the news went viral.

According to the journalist, Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy, the newly elected Congress MLA from Medak, Mynampally Rohith had threatened and charged towards him menacingly in front of the chamber of Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy around 8 pm on Monday evening.

Also Read Congress veteran Jagga Reddy who crossed swords with Revanth and Rajanarsimha, now at crossroads in his political career

“Rohith spotted me in front of the chamber of the Chief Minister and charged towards me alleging I spoke to him rudely during a debate on a television show. I tried to pacify him but he continued to shout at me and charged towards me to attack. The security staff and the other civilians intervened and dispersed us,” Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy told Telangana Today.

He recalled again on the ground floor, Rohith came to him and picked up an argument. “Rohith threatened me saying he will see my end and kill me,” alleged Srinivas Reddy.

However, Srinivas Reddy said that he had not made a police complaint yet and was waiting for the closed circuit cameras footage and would approach the police on Wednesday.