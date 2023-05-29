Telangana: Badi Bata to begin from June 3

The initiative is aimed at increasing the enrollment of children in government schools and to provide quality education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: The Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata, the special enrolment drive of children in government schools of Telangana will be taken-up by the School Education department between June 3 and June 17.

The Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata will identify children in all the habitations and enroll them in the nearest schools. The initiative is also aimed at increasing the enrollment of children in government schools and to provide quality education.

Some of the other objectives of the Badi Bata initiative include strengthening of Government schools with the support of community participation, identification of 5 years-old children from the nearby Anganwadi centres and join them in government schools, updating Village Education Register, enrolling children who have completed 5th class in Upper Primary School/ High School and enrollment of children who have completed 7th, 8th in High School to ensure 100 percent transition of children.

As part of Badi Bata initiative, the enrollment drive will be held between June 3 and June 9 followed by Mana Ooru Mana Badi/ Mana Basti Mana Badi programe on June 12, Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (Tholimettu) on June 13, Samoohika Aksharabhyasam on June 14, enrollment of children with special needs and out of school children on June 15, conducting awareness on instruction of English medium in schools on June 16 and programs on the theme Girl Education and Career Guidance will be taken-up on June 17.