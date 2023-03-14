Telangana: Bandi Sanjay to appear before Women’s Commission on March 18

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has requested the Telangana Commission for Women to allow him to present himself before it on March 18 instead of March 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay has requested the State Commission for Women to allow him to present himself before it on March 18 instead of March 15, as the Parliament was in session.

The State Commission for Women had issued summons to Sanjay for his derogatory comment against BRS MLC K Kavitha and asked him to present before it on March 15.

Sanjay on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Commission requesting it to change the date of the appearance. He said that since the Budget session of the Parliament was going on his presence in the Parliament was a must, hence he could not appear before the Commission on Wednesday, instead he would present himself on March 18 at the convenience of the Commission.

He also requested the Commission to provide details of the case in which he had been issued summons so that he would be in a better position to answer the questions.