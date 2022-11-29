| Telangana Banks To Be Closed For 7 Days In December

Telangana: Banks to be closed for 7 days in December

The bank holidays list for December includes Christmas, four Sundays, and the second, and fourth Saturdays.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:48 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The banks in Telangana will be closed on seven different days as per the bank holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank holidays list for December includes Christmas, four Sundays, and the second, and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

The holidays are planned by the RBI which differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank holidays in December in Telangana

December 4 – Sunday

December 10 – Saturday – Second Saturday

December 11 – Sunday

December 18 – Sunday

December 24 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

December 25 – Sunday – Christmas Day

December 26 – Monday – Boxing Day

It must also be noted that the holiday list issued is subject to changes.