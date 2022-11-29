Telangana: Banks to be closed for 7 days in December

The bank holidays list for December includes Christmas, four Sundays, and the second, and fourth Saturdays.
Hyderabad: The banks in Telangana will be closed on seven different days as per the bank holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The bank holidays list for December includes Christmas, four Sundays, and the second, and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.
The holidays are planned by the RBI which differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.
Bank holidays in December in Telangana
December 4 – Sunday
December 10 – Saturday – Second Saturday
December 11 – Sunday
December 18 – Sunday
December 24 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday
December 25 – Sunday – Christmas Day
December 26 – Monday – Boxing Day
It must also be noted that the holiday list issued is subject to changes.