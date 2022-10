| Telangana Biker Dies After Being Hit By Rtc Bus In Narayankhed

Telangana: Biker dies after being hit by RTC bus in Narayankhed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:10 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Sangareddy: A man died after an RTC bus hit his two-wheeler at Sitaram Thanda in Narayankhed Mandal.

The victim Menavanthu Raju (46) of Perla Thanda was on his way to Narayankhed on his bike when the bus, proceeding towards Kangti from Narayankhed, hit the bike. He died on the spot. The Narayanakhed police have registered a case.