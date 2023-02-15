Telangana: BioMe’23 on Advances in Biology and Medicine from Feb 21

Updated On - 06:46 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies will organise a three-day summit of lectures, discussions and workshops as part of the International conference BioMe’23 on Advances in Biology and Medicine beginning on February 21.

The BioMe’23 aims to bring together veterans and freshers for sharing and gaining knowledge at the Kanha Shantivanam on the outskirts of the city. Special features of the conference include Heartfulness Medication and Wellness practices with Yoga besides the Oral and Poster presentations from across India along with career guidance sessions conducted by the Vigyanshaala. Eminent scientists and researchers across the globe are expected to participate in the event.

The Keynote Address would be delivered by Dr. Amit Tiwari, Head, Cancer & Systems Therapeutics, University of Toledo, whereas, the plenary lectures would be delivered by Dr. Scott Hall, Director, The BSPS Pharmacology and Toxicology Programme, University of Toledo and Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.