Telangana: Diploma students gain with open book exam system

SBTET initiative sees drastic improvement in pass percentages

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: Open book examination system, an initiative of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), in diploma courses has drastically improved pass percentage of students.

The number of students clearing Applied Engineering Mathematics subject in the open book exam in the third semester has increased by 24 per cent with 59 percent passing the exam as against 35 per cent in closed book examination (regular exam) for the same subject.

According to details available with the Board, out of 20,012 who appeared for the Applied Engineering Mathematics subject conducted in an open book exam in November 2022, a total of 11,896 students have passed.

For the same subject, 19,738 candidates took the regular examination in February 2021 and 7,005 managed to clear. The Board introduced the open book examination system for the academic year 2021-22.

To begin with, it was conducted for the English language in both the first and second semesters and this academic year it was extended to Applied Engineering Mathematics. As part of the system, students can carry any of the two reference books out of five prescribed by the Board into the examination hall.

Although the pattern of examination remained the same, the nature of questions has changed in this new system. Instead of a direct question-and-answer model, students are tested with indirect questions that make them think before attempting.

“Questions in the open book examination are analytical type and there will be no direct questions where students can use rote learning method to write the answers. In the new system, unless a student is thorough with the concepts, he/she will not be able to attempt the answer,” a SBTET official said.

Following the success of this new system of examination, the Board will be implementing the same for the mathematics, industrial management, and entrepreneurship subjects in the fourth and fifth semesters respectively.

“During the next academic year, two or three diploma subjects will be added to the open book examination system. However, the Board will not be implementing a 100 percent open book system for all the subjects,” the official added.