TSWREIS, TTWREIS invites applications for UG admissions through TGUCET 2023

09:58 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS) and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS) have invited online applications for admissions into first-year BA, BCom, BBA, and BSc courses through Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET) 2023. These courses are offered by Social and Tribal Welfare degree colleges.

Candidates pursuing second year intermediate (general or vocational) or equivalent stream or those who completed two-year intermediate course in March 2022 can apply. The applicant’s parental annual income should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs.2 lakh in urban areas.

Applications can be submitted on website https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/ or https://www.tswreis.ac.in/ between January 5 and February 5. For more details, visit the website https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/ or https://www.tswreis.ac.in/.