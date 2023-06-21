Telangana BJP in for trouble as several leaders likely to jump ship

Following reports that several leaders, who joined the BJP from the Congress and other rival parties, are preparing to jump ship to return to the grand old party very soon

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit, which is already embroiled in internal strife, is in for more trouble with speculation rife that some BJP leaders are contemplating joining the Congress soon.

Following reports that several leaders, who joined the BJP from the Congress and other rival parties, are preparing to jump ship to return to the grand old party very soon, the BJP central leadership has summoned party State president Bandi Sanjay to Delhi for discussions. There are reports that former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and a few other leaders have made up their mind to join the Congress.

Sources said the party high command has also expressed displeasure over Sanjay’s failure to convince Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, suspended from the BRS, to join the BJP. The high command was reportedly furious with the State leadership as reports were coming that the duo would be joining Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The duo are slated to meet Gandhi on June 25 and join the party at a public meeting in Khammam on July 2, sources said.

The BJP State leadership tried very hard to convince the duo to join the party, but failed in their mission. BJP Huzurabad MLA and party joining committee chairman Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy met both the leaders and tried to convince them to join the saffron brigade, but they did not show much interest and after the Karnataka poll results, they made up their mind to join the Congress.

According to party sources, Sanjay briefed the BJP high command on the current situation of the party in the State and the steps to be taken to strengthen the party in the coming days to fight the upcoming polls. He also reportedly urged the party leadership to hold public meetings of senior leaders, including union Home Minister Amit Shah in the State, to instil confidence among the cadre.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy along with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and several senior party leaders reportedly met Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao and invited them to join the Congress. Sources said both the leaders have in principle agreed to join the party.