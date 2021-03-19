Telangana bracing for second wave of Covid

Will adopt three-pronged strategy to check the virus in the State, say health officials

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to take quick and decisive action to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Telangana, the Health Department will rely on the three-pronged strategy of large-scale testing, tracking and extending quick treatment for Covid positive patients.

The testing, tracking and treating strategy worked in Telangana when Health Department last year managed to control a large scale spread of Covid infections and the same should work this year too, senior health officials said.

As part of strengthening testing abilities, apart from 1,098 government healthcare facilities that are offering rapid Covid tests, health authorities have established 20 RT-PCR and CBNAAT testing facilities in government hospitals and approved another 60 similar facilities at private hospitals across the State.

With this, there are 80 RT-PCR and CB NAAT testing facilities, across the State in both government and private healthcare facilities, apart from over 1,000 free rapid-testing facilities. This is a far cry from last year, when there were anywhere between 20 and 30 RT-PCR and CB NAAT testing facilities.

For efficient tracking, senior health officials said if need be, a part of the existing ASHA and ANM network, which is busy with the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, will be utilised for tracking Covid positive patients.

In terms of beds to provide treatment, the health department has adequate infrastructure in government hospitals. “At present, the flow of Covid positive patients is manageable, which has enabled us to provide non-Covid services. However, if cases rise, then we may have to accommodate more Covid cases and Gandhi Hospital is prepared and experienced to handle patients,” a senior health official said.

