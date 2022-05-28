Telangana: BSF jawan from Warangal commits suicide in Punjab

Warangal: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hailing from Marrilpalli village of Duggondi mandal in the district ‘committed suicide’ by shooting with his service weapon at the cantonment at Fazilka city of Punjab State on Friday.

He was Kannenoina Ramulu Yadava (30), son of K Rajaiah alias Rajalu, and Komuramma. Ramulu was posted in the 52nd Battalion of the BSF, and was living with his wife and two daughters in the cantonment.

He shot himself with a service weapon in the cantonment itself. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the colleagues rushed to the area but he was dead by that time. It was learned that the jawan had committed suicide, according to the Investigating Officer Milkh Raj who was quoted by local Hindi newspapers.

The IO said that they were probing the matter, and they could not divulge the cause as of now. The parents said that some officials had phoned them and informed them about the sad incident. They also said that Ramulu, who was posted in Jammu in the past, was transferred to Fazilka of Punjab about three months ago, and he took his wife and children from the village about one-and-a-half month ago.

“They said that the body will arrive at Begumpet airport by Saturday night, and it will be brought to the village in the early hours of Sunday,” said the grief stricken parents.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the tragic end of Ramulu. Meanwhile, sources said that Ramulu had committed suicide due to financial troubles. His parents are eking out a living by working as the daily wage earners since selling off their small piece of land due to financial problems. Ramulu was the only son of Rajalu and Komuravva. Two daughters of Rajalu were married off.

