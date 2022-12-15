Telangana businessman takes helicopter to temple for ‘vahan puja’

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja.

By IANS Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: People bringing their newly purchased two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples for ‘vahan puja’ (vehicle puja) is a common sight but this businessman from Telangana took his newly-bought helicopter to a temple for performing the rituals.

Guided by three priests the family performed various rituals in front of the helicopter, which is said to be priced at $5.7 million. The visuals of ‘vahan puja’ with the helicopter have gone viral on social media.

Former governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present. Later, they took a sortie in the chopper around the popular hill shrine.

Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors and also owns a medical college and chain of hospitals.