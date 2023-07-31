Telangana Cabinet decides to merge TSRTC with Government

Telangana Cabinet also decided to present a Bill in the next Assembly session which will be commencing on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: In a move that will benefit over 46,000 employees, the State Government has decided to merge the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government.

A decision to this effect was taken by the State cabinet, which met here on Monday. After the marathon meeting, it was also decided by the government to present a Bill in the next Assembly session, which will be commencing on Thursday.

Soon after the Bill is approved, all the 46,746 TSRTC employees would be considered government employees. They will be entitled for all the benefits as being extended to government employees in other departments.

The RTC in Telangana was first established as NSR-RTD (Nizam State Rail & Road Transport Department), a wing of Nizam State Railway in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, in 1932, with 27 buses and 166 employees.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was established on January 11, 1958 in pursuance of the Road Transport Corporations Act 1950. After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, two separate administrative units of RTC in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana commenced operations June 3, 2015.

Consequently, the Telangana Government established TSRTC on April 27, 2016, under the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950. Now, TSRTC has a fleet of 9,384 buses and 46,746 employees as on April, 2022. There are 364 bus stations in the State and buses are operated from 98 depots covering 11 regions.