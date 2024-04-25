TSRTC announces 10 pc discount on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route

This concession is applicable from Hyderabad up to Bengaluru and vice-versa.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 06:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route on all high-end and Air-Conditioned (AC) services to reduce the financial burden of passengers.

RTC officials said that since Hyderabad – Bengaluru route is witnessing heavy passenger traffic, particularly during the weekends, it was decided to provide discount on certain high-end services with the intention of reducing their financial burden. This concession is applicable from Hyderabad up to Bengaluru and vice-versa.

For example, if a passenger wants to travel from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Rajdhani AC service, a 10 per cent discount will be given on the ticket till Bengaluru. The discount is expected to save atleast Rs 50 to Rs 100 per passenger.

TSRTC officials said that the corporation was already providing concession to passengers who make advance reservations.

For details passengers can contact TSRTC call centre numbers – 040-69440000 or 040 -23450033 or click on official website www.tsrtconline.com for ticket reservation.