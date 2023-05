Telangana: Car goes up in flames in Medak

Passengers noticed smoke from the car's engine, following which they managed to stop the car on the roadside and got out of it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Car goes up in falmes at Thatipally village in Regode Mandal of Medak district on Sunday.

Medak: A moving car went up in flames at Thatipally village in Regode Mandal on Sunday evening. The passengers fortunately managed to get out of the car in time. They had noticed smoke from the car’s engine, following which they managed to stop the car on the roadside and got out of it.

The Maruti 800 car was completely gutted in the incident.