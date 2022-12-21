Telangana: CAS posting counselling between December 27 and 29

The counselling will be done based on the rank obtained in the selection process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

The counselling will be done based on the rank obtained in the selection process.

Hyderabad: Counselling for Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS), who were selected by the Medical and Health Services, Recruitment Board, Telangana, under Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, will be held between December 27 and December 29 at Indian Institute of Health & Family Welfare, Vegalraonagar.

The candidates should bring a copy of application which they have downloaded from MHSRB website along with an original ID proof (preferably Aadhaar card) for the counselling. If candidates do not attend the counselling, posting orders will be issued by the department suo moto. The counselling will be done based on the rank obtained in the selection process.

Also Read 887 Primary Health Centres under CCTV lens in Telangana

Candidates are requested not to bring any recommendations, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao in the notification said.