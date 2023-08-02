Telangana: Central team assesses flood damage in Bhupalpally, Mulugu

The team's visit included assessments of the severely affected areas such as Moranchapalli in Bhupalpally district and Kondai in Mulugu, where substantial damage was reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Central team inspecting flood affected areas in Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: The seven-member inter-ministerial central team, led by NDMA Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, visited flood-affected regions in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts on Wednesday as part of their second-day tour to the erstwhile Warangal district.

District Collectors Bhavesh Mishra (Bhupalpally) and Ila Tripathi (Mulugu) provided the team with a detailed briefing on the extensive damage caused by the heavy floods in both districts. The team’s visit included assessments of the severely affected areas such as Moranchapalli in Bhupalpally district and Kondai in Mulugu, where substantial damage was reported.

During their visit to Bhupalpally, the team advised officials to prepare proposals in compliance with existing guidelines for compensating those affected by the floods. These proposals should cover compensation for displaced individuals, damaged houses, partially damaged houses, loss of lives, lost belongings, and livestock, they said.

As per reports from Bhupalpally officials, the floods that began on July 26 have resulted in four deaths, one missing person, and thousands of people being displaced. The region has also seen significant damage to 162 tanks/ponds, two bridges washed away, and approximately 110 kilometres of roads (Panchayat Raj and R&B) affected. The agricultural sector has been severely impacted, with over 33,835 acres of paddy, cotton, chillies, and other crops destroyed. Moreover, 1,164 animals have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall. 11 relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to over 1,150 people.

In Mulugu district, Collector Ila Tripathi informed the team that the heavy rains severely affected the agricultural sector, causing the destruction of 7,766 acres of crops. The floods devastated 54 villages and 27 low-lying areas, resulting in significant property damage and the loss of 17 human lives and 642 livestock. The infrastructure in the region was severely impacted, with partial damage to 10 ponds/tanks and 32 canals. The road network also suffered greatly, with 131.22 km of roads being damaged. The calamity left 45 houses completely destroyed and 258 others partially damaged. The fishing community also faced substantial losses, with 2300 tonnes of fish lost, along with 1829 kg of damaged nets.

The Mulugu district experienced an unprecedented 77.63 cm of rainfall, affecting nine Mandals, in 10 days. During their assessment, the central team was joined by SP Gaush Alam, District Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Kishan Jhadav, RDO K Satyapal Reddy, and others.

