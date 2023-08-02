Siddipet man to run 100 km in 13 hours to spread awareness on half marathon

Siddipet man will embark on a 100km run to motivate youngsters from the district to participate in a half marathon event to be conducted by the Siddipet Police.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:35 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Srikanth Thaduri

Siddipet: Inspired by his ancestors, who used to walk to Hyderabad from their native village to sell eggs and chilli powder to eke out a livelihood, a Siddipet man will embark on a 100km run from Secunderabad to Ranganayaka Sagar to motivate youngsters from the district to participate in a half marathon event to be conducted by the Siddipet Police in collaboration with Siddipet Runners Association on August 6 on the Ranganayaka Sagar bund.

Srikanth Thaduri (35), a native of Nagapuri in Komuravelly mandal who is settled in Hyderabad, will start running along with nine of his friends on Saturday at 5 pm from Secunderabad and plan to reach Ranganayaka Sagar by 6 am the following day when the scheduled Siddipet half marathon will commence. They will run another 21 km to complete the half marathon. Srikanth and his team are aiming to complete the 100 km run in less than 13 hours.

Srikanth, an ardent runner, came to know that the Siddipet Police were organising the half marathon to inculcate a habit of running and walking to keep people healthy. To do his part in spreading awareness on running, Srikanth decided to embark on the 100 km run.

Srikanth said his father and grandfather used to walk to Hyderabad carrying chilli powder and eggs to sell those in Hyderabad to earn a livelihood in the olden days. To keep himself healthy, Srikanth, who is working for a software marketing company, started walking some 13 years ago. He along with his friends would embark on 50 km and 100 km journeys once every three months.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha and Siddipet Runners Association called upon the citizens to welcome Srikanth and his team to greet the team. The team will run along the Rajiv Rahadari.