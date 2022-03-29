Telangana chess player Kandi Ramu achieves first IM norm

Hyderabad: Telangana State chess player FIDE Master Kandi Ramu achieved his first International Master (IM) norm at the IM ASK-7 International open IM tournament at Arandjelovac in Serbia on Tuesday.

The chess player from Domakonda, Nizamabad district defeated three Grandmasters and three International Masters to win the maiden IM norm.

He scored eight points from 10 rounds and earned 83 Elo rating points from the event. Another State player Amithpal Singh also earned IM norm from the same event.

