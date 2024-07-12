Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Breaking
Hyderabad police fire shots at robber gang in self-defense, one injured Financial fraud: Mumbai cybercrime police arrest one person from Karimnagar Telangana: One killed, another injured in road accident in Karimnagar Hyderabad: When will Gopanpally flyover be open to public? Hyderabad turning into auto-centric city
x
Home | Hyderabad | Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy To Meet District Collectors And Commissioners On July 16

Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy to meet district collectors and commissioners on July 16

Revanth Reddy will meet district collectors and superintendents meeting on July 16

By S. Sandeep Kumar
Published Date - 12 July 2024, 10:17 AM
Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy to meet district collectors and commissioners on July 16
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding a meeting with district Collectors, Police Commissioners and Superintendent of Police on July 16 from 9.30 a.m. onwards at Secretariat.

The Chief Minister will be reviewing different aspects, including Praja Palana, Dharani, agriculture – seasonal conditions, health – seasonal diseases, Vana Mahotsavam, Mahila Shakthi, education, law and order and security related issues and anti-drug campaign.

The district Collectors, Police Commissioners and SPs have been directed to attend the conference with relevant information.

Related News

Latest News