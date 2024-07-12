| Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy To Meet District Collectors And Commissioners On July 16

Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy to meet district collectors and commissioners on July 16

Revanth Reddy will meet district collectors and superintendents meeting on July 16

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 12 July 2024, 10:17 AM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding a meeting with district Collectors, Police Commissioners and Superintendent of Police on July 16 from 9.30 a.m. onwards at Secretariat.

The Chief Minister will be reviewing different aspects, including Praja Palana, Dharani, agriculture – seasonal conditions, health – seasonal diseases, Vana Mahotsavam, Mahila Shakthi, education, law and order and security related issues and anti-drug campaign.

The district Collectors, Police Commissioners and SPs have been directed to attend the conference with relevant information.