Telangana: Class 1 student dies of dengue fever in Kothagudem

The boy who celebrated his birthday on August 12 was said to have been suffering from dengue fever for the past few days and was on medication

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:08 PM

The boy who celebrated his birthday on August 12 was said to have been suffering from dengue fever for the past few days and was on medication

Kothagudem: A first standard student Midhun Sai (6) studying at DAV High School at KTPS IM Colony at Paloncha in the district on Tuesday died of dengue fever.

The boy who celebrated his birthday on August 12 was said to have been suffering from dengue fever for the past few days and was on medication. He succumbed to fever at his house at Vengal Rao Colony in Paloncha.

Also Read Publicity material on dengue fever released in Mancherial

A pall of gloom descended on the school as the students and teachers mourned his death.

It was said that a third class student Lachith Rathod of the same school died of a viral fever 15 days ago. The public was demanding the district administration to take steps to control the spread of viral fevers.