Telangana: Class 10 student jumps of three-storied school building in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:30 AM

Sangareddy: A Class 10 female student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the 3rd floor of the Social Welfare Residential School at Allapur in Raikode mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The girl, Malleshwari (16), sustained serious fractures on her spine and legs.

She was taken to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for treatment after providing first aid in a local hospital.

The reason for her decision to attempt suicide was not yet ascertained. The Raikode police are probing into the incident.