Telangana CM KCR pays tributes to Maharshi Valmiki

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:18 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Commemorating Maharshi Valmiki on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday paid rich tributes to Valmiki, who transformed himself from a common man to a sage through practice. He said the revered sage was the best example for the saying “Sadhanath Sadhyate Sarvam” (with practice, everything can be achieved).

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the ‘Ramayana‘ written by Maharishi Valmiki was an affirmation for Indian social philosophy, family duties and a ruler’s sacrifice for public. He said the teachings of ideals and humanitarian values have been beautifully presented to the world through ‘Ramayana’, earning Valmiki the title of ‘Aadi Kavi’, the first poet in literature. He stated that ‘Ramayana’, which exemplified the life of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, was cherished by the world as a wonderful and great epic.