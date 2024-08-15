Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 12,000 for farm labourers too

The announcement came as a surprise, as the Chief Minister's prepared Independence Day speech made no mention of extending the facility to 'farm laborers.' Earlier, Revanth Reddy had unfurled the tricolor and reviewed the Independence Day parade at the Golconda Fort on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Stating that the Government was preparing modalities and guidelines to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme in a transparent manner, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Rs.12,000 assistance would also be extended to “farm labourers” under the scheme. The announcement caught everyone by surprise as the Chief Minister’s prepared text of speech at the Indenpendence Day celebrations did not have any mention of the facility being extended to ‘farm labourers’.

Revanth Reddy had earlier unfurled the tricolor and reviewed the Independence Day parade on the ramparts of the Golconda fort here on Thursday.

“My government is committed to provide Rs 15,000 per acre to every eligible farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme,” the Chief Minister announced during his address. He recalled that a Cabinet Subcommittee was also constituted and it had visited different places across the State to seek opinions and suggestions from farmers, agriculture labourers , intellectuals and farmer associations on Rythu Bharosa. The previous government paid only Rs 10,000 per acre, he said.

The Government has also decided to join the Fasal Bima Yojana scheme to implement the crop insurance scheme. Government will pay the premium on behalf of the farmers and provide security to the crops with any burden on the farming community.

The Chief Minister also said that the Government had deposited Rs 6,098 crore in the farmers bank accounts directly on July 18 under farm loan waiver scheme and relieved them from debt burden up to Rs 1 lakh in the first installment. In the second phase, 6.40 lakh farmers availed the farm loan waiver scheme benefit.

“Today, we are witnessing a wonderful occasion of the waiver of farm loan up to Rs 2 lakhs at one time. Government spent Rs 31,000 crore on farm loan waiver, ” Revanth Reddy maintained.

Regarding the financial situation in the State, the Chief Minister said the government was already making efforts to restructure the State debts.

“We met with the World Bank President during our recent visit to America. I am delighted to announce that talks with the world bank representatives were held in a cordial manner in extending financial assistance with low interest rate for State development,” Revanth Reddy said.