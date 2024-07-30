Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance only after extensive consultations: Tummala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: The State government announced on Tuesday that a final decision on the much-anticipated Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance schemes would be taken only after extensive consultations with stakeholders, followed by a discussion in the State Legislature. The government also assured the implementation of a crop loan waiver for farmers with loans up to Rs 2 lakh without any conditions.

A heated debate erupted in the Assembly during the budget discussion, with BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accusing the government of lacking a comprehensive agricultural policy. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao responded, affirming the government’s commitment to Rythu Bharosa.

“The draft policies on Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance will be tabled in the Assembly for discussion before any decision is made,” he stated, indicating no immediate relief for farmers this Kharif season.

The Minister criticised the previous BRS regime alleging that it misallocated funds to non-cultivated lands and neglected farmers affected by untimely rains as well as failing to utilise Central government schemes. He stated that the Congress government plans to join the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and assured to provide crop insurance to all major crops for which guidelines would be finalised soon.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka refuted claims that the crop loan waiver would be limited by conditions, asserting it would be implemented without any conditions. “Farmers paying income tax are also eligible,” he said.

Earlier, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy lashed out at the current Congress administration for its lack of a comprehensive agricultural policy. He pointed out the previous BRS regime prioritised agriculture and involved agricultural scientists like MS Swaminathan to launch innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu. He reminded that Rs.82,000 crore was directoly transferred to 70 lakh farmers over 12 installments, facilitating the cultivation of over 1.52 crore acres annually. He noted a significant reduction in farmer suicides during the BRS tenure.