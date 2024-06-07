Eenadu group Chairman Ramoji Rao in critical condition on ventilator

Ramoji Rao's health condition worsened at around 3 pm on Friday and his close associates rushed him to Star Hospitals for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 June 2024, 10:20 AM

Hyderabad: Chairman of Eenadu Group, Ramoji Rao is in a critical condition and on ventilator support at Star Hospitals, Nanakramguda.

According to reports, recently Ramoji Rao had a heart episode and had received a Stent after undergoing a heart procedure.

In the last few years, the Chairman of Eenadu Group, due to his age, had been struggling with several health complications and made multiple visits to hospitals for treatment for various kinds of ailments.

According to Star Hospital doctors, Ramoji Rao is under close observation and a clear picture of his recovery status will emerge after a few hours of intensive care treatment.

A health bulletin from Star Hospitals is also expected to be released.