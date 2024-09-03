Telangana: 12 held for cock-fighting in Asifabad

The police seized Rs 2,880 in cash, 35 knives and nine roosters from the accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:08 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Twelve persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in cock-fighting in Karjelli and Balaji Anukoda villages. Police seized Rs 2,880 in cash, 35 knives and nine roosters from them.

Following a tip-off, Chintalamanepalli Sub-Inspector Islavath Naresh arrested the accused on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Wagmare Narayana, Rauthu Sudhakar, Yalkare Shankar, Terige Papaiah, Naini Maraiah, Burri Neelaiah and Mekala Pullaiah from Karjelli village, Elmula Raju, Junagare Rajanna, Manepalli Purushottam, Durgam Shyam Rao and Sai Kiran of Balaji Anukoda village were apprehended while committing the offence.