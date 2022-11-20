Telangana: Concern voiced over BJP’s misuse of central agencies

The leaders of different association on Sunday exhibiting their unity at a round table meeting held in Nalgonda to fight against the misuse of constitutional bodies by the BJP government.

Nalgonda: Leaders of different organizations have in a single voice expressed strong concern over the misuse of central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the BJP government to target opposition parties.

They voiced their concerns at a round table conference, ‘Misuse of Constitutional Bodies by Central Government’ jointly organized by the OUJAC, TSJAC and SC, ST and BC associations here on Sunday.

Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) founder president and BC Maha Sabha State president Rajaram Yadav said the ED and CBI should act independently and conduct raids to probe irregularities irrespective of politics. Unfortunately, the Narendra Modi government was misusing the ED and CBI and threatening leaders of opposition parties in the name of raids. He alleged that the BJP was working with a conspiracy to eliminate all regional parties in the country.

Advocates JAC leader Vidhya Sagar said the BJP government had toppled State governments in six States in an undemocratic way. It was trying to grab powers of the State government, which was against the federal system. There was a need to muster support to wage a fight against the Centre for its anti-people and anti-democratic decisions, he added.

KVPS district secretary Paladugu Nagarjuna said the raids conducted by ED on the houses and offices of a minister and TRS leader aimed at creating panic among political leaders. The BJP government was threatening leaders of opposition parties with ED raids, which were aimed at creating uncertainty in the State.

BC Welfare Association district president Duduku Lakshminarayana said the poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs exposed the conspiracy of BJP to topple the TRS government in the State. To divert attention of the people from the failed operation, the Centre was enacting the drama of ED raids on TRS leaders in the State.

TRSV leader Katta Srinivas said the BJP government was branding student leaders, who questioned its policies, as urban naxalites and sending them to jail. He made it clear that the tactics of BJP would not work in Telangana as political awareness among the people of the State was high.