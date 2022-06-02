Telangana: Congress councillor held for creating ruckus in theatre

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:44 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Representational image

Nalgonda: Congress party councillor Jonny Pasha was arrested allegedly for creating ruckus inside a theatre in Nalgonda, police said on Thursday.

“Jonny Pasha had a fight with three persons in a theatre in Miryalguda. When we reached the spot, police tried to stop him but he did not listen and created a ruckus there, in which three people received minor injuries,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalgonda.

The party councillor was taken to the police station and a case was registered.

Later, Pasha was sent to judicial remand. A total of four people have been remanded in the case with an FIR registered against Jonny pasha councillor, Shoyab, Hajji, and Fasi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .